CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been arrested in a robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park from earlier this week.
Andres Adame, of Melrose Park, and Chicagoans Aaron Flores and Manuel Martinez are charged with bank robbery after allegedly holding up a bank at 7312 W. Grand Ave. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Officials say Adame, 34, and Martinez, 23, walked into the bank wearing sunglasses and surgical masks and demanded cash from a teller around 2:30 p.m. The pair fled with the cash in a Honda CR-V sport-utility vehicle driven by Flores, according to a criminal complaint.
Law enforcement followed the fleeing vehicle into Chicago. The Honda then collided with another car and came to a stop near West Altgeld Street and North Neva Avenue.
Adame and Flores, 21, are said to have led police on a foot chase before being taken into custody, while Martinez was arrested on scene.
The FBI and Chicago Police Department led the investigation in coordination with the Elmwood Park Police Department. Officials are also investigating whether the trio are responsible for other recent bank robberies in the Chicagoland area.
Flores and Martinez are set to appear in court Oct. 8. Adame’s initial court appearance hasn’t been scheduled.