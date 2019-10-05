  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMSmoother Skin in a FLASH!
    2:00 PMCollege Football Today
    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Robbery, Chicago, Chicago News, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released surveillance video clips of the suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery in the South Loop.

According to police, the suspects committed an aggravated robbery in the 1900 block of South Wells Street.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8227.