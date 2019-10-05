CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released surveillance video clips of the suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery in the South Loop.
Help the #ChicagoPolice Department identify these subjects, suspected of committing an aggravated robbery on the 1900 Block of South Wells St.
Have info?
Area Central Detective Vahl 📞: (312) 747-8227
Area Central HQ 📞: (312) 747-8380
Anonymous tip 💻: https://t.co/tiYRTLtB6t pic.twitter.com/NshKHh4VHb
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 5, 2019
According to police, the suspects committed an aggravated robbery in the 1900 block of South Wells Street.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8227.