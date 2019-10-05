CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Bears will head to London to face the Oakland Raiders for Sunday’s game.
The game will start at 12 p.m. CT (6 p.m. in London).
Here’s what you need to know:
Oct. 6’s game will be the first NFL game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in April. The NFL has hosted at least one game in London each season since 2007.
This is the second time a Bears game will be held in London. In 2011, the Bears beat the Buccaneers 24-18 at Wembley Stadium.
The Bears first played a played a regular-season game outside the U.S. in Toronto in 2010. That game was against the Bills, and the Bears won 22-19.
If the Bears win on Sunday, it would be their best season start since the team started 7-1 in 2012. It also would be their fourth win in a row, marking their longest winning streak since 2015.
According to Bears officials, so far:
- The Bears’ stellar defense is tied for first in the NFL in turnover margin (6+), ranked second in fewest points allowed per game (11.3), tied for second in sacks (17), and ranked third in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (61.5 ypg)
- The team has only allowed a touchdown in 5 of 16 quarters of play this season.
- All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack has 4.5 sacks this season and 53.5 since the start of 2015, the second most in the NFL behind Arizona’s Chandler Jones (56.5).
- Mack’s four forced fumbles on the season is tied for the league lead with Houston’s Whitney Mercilus. Mack’s 18 forced fumbles since the start of 2015 is also a league best.