CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man left injured after being shot Saturday afternoon in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
The 49-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were inside an apartment in the 6200 block of North Ridge around 3:30 p.m. when a known offender shot at them.
The woman was struck twice in her chest and pronounced dead on the scene. The man was shot in his elbow and has been stabilized at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.