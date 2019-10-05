CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Police are searching for a 53-year-old resident who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Erica L. Thompson was last seen on Sept. 25 and drives a dark purple 2014 Nissan Juke.
Police say they have been tracking every possible lead, knocking on each door in the nearby vicinity and checking for video footage. Brookfield Police also used police canines including a bloodhound in the search for Thompson.
Thompson has not had contact with her family, friends or employer and left behind her two cats at home.
Police urge anyone with tips or information to contact them at 708-244-4862 or Mcat@mcatpolice.org.