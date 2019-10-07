CHICAGO (CBS) — Still in a London fog, the Chicago Bears will have to do some soul searching to what is sure to be a long a bye week after the flop against the Oakland Raiders.
The players have the entire week off while the coaches will get some time off. The Bears vaunted defense surprisingly had a sub par performance against the Raiders.
But the Bears offensive struggles is what needs to be fixed, no matter who the quarterback is. Through five games, the Bears offense ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category and their run game is non existent.
Searching for answers will certainly be at the top of head coach Matt Nagy’s checklist this bye week.
“The numbers show and we all understand that we’re playing where we need to be at,” Nagy said. “When is the offense going to step up and take over for that? That’s what we’re trying to get to. A more balanced offense, defense and special teams.”