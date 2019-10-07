  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–  An SUV plowed into a group of people after a game at the Lake County Sports Center in Waukegan. The man who died in the incident has been identified.

Four people were injured and one person, identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Jose Ochoa-Martinez, died.

The 22-year-old driver, Prisciliano Carranza, is accused of striking five people following a fight in the center’s parking lot, in the 300 block of Oakwood on Oct. 4.

Prisciliano Carranza faces a charge of first degree murder. (Credit: Waukegan Police Department)

Ochoa-Martinez of Waukegan was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Coroner’s Office concluded Ochoa-Martinez died of “blunt force injuries by a motor vehicle.”

Police say four members of a single family were hit, including a 10-year-old girl.