CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoky fire reignited under the Lake Shore Drive Bridge on Monday afternoon, prompting officials to divert traffic and pedestrians crossing over the Chicago River.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said “dolphin” pilings — wood bumpers to protect the bridge supports from boats — caught fire on the north end of the bridge late Friday morning.
Police said the fire started shortly before noon, and both northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge were closed as firefighters put out the fire.
The fire appeared to be under control by about 12:30 p.m., and both sides of the bridge reopened a short time later, but the fire reignited around 1 p.m.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said southbound traffic was being redirected at Grand, and northbound traffic was being redirected at Monroe.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the fire happened in a construction area under the bridge, where crews are working on the Navy Pier Flyover. Crews were using a blowtorch to remove and replace metal when the wooden “dolphin” structure caught fire.