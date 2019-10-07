CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to reports of a tenant with a gun in the Lakeview East neighborhood Monday.
Just after noon, police responded to the call in the 500 block of West Belmont Avenue.
According to Chicago police, the call was for a “tenant with a gun” and the offender is now in custody.
Phew! Something big is going down and Belmont and Pine Grove bear Broadway. Shields and Assault Rifles. #chicagoscanner #chicagopolice @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/nhviBZojui
— Ben! (@benergy_84) October 7, 2019
Twitter user Benergy_84, posted a video showing police responding to the incident.
Police said no one was injured.
This is a developing story.