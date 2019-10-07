CHICAGO (CBS)– Surveillance video captured thieves taking an ATM machine from a smoke shop on Division Street in West Town.
The thieves left behind damage to the smoke shop “Smoke Times,” including shattered glass on the ground.
The thieves broke in and immediately went to the back of the store.
The three men wearing masks and gloves are seen on surveillance first stealing some small items on the shelf and then they went for the ATM. Then two of the men walk out with the machine while a third man went back to the shelf to steal more products.
The owner of the shop does not want to be identified, but told CBS 2 this is the third time his store has been burglarized.
“They broke the window and they took ATM machine and $800 to $1,000 for my stuff,” the owner said.
Police are now searching for the three men involved in this burglary.