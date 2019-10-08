NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Four people were injured – with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries – in a crash in Naperville earlier Tuesday.
The crash happened at 1:10 p.m. at Wehrli and Hobson roads, according to Naperville police.
A 66-year-old Naperville woman was driving a 2019 silver Subaru Forester north on Wehrli Road, when she allegedly ran a red light and was hit by a 2019 green Subaru Outback driven by a 21-year-old Streamwood man, police said.
The woman and her two passengers, and a passenger from the Outback, were rushed to the hospital, police said. The woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
The Naperville Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate, and the intersection of Wehrli and Hobson roads was closed for about three hours after the crash, police said.
As of Tuesday night, no charges had been filed.