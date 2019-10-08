CHICAGO (CBS) — Six students at Bowen High School were taken to hospitals on Tuesday, after they became ill when they ingested some kind of pills.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said paramedics responded to the school at 2710 E. 89th St. around 11:15 a.m. after six students ingested something that made them sick.
In a letter to parents, the school said the students had taken pills, but did not specify what the pills contained.
“A small number of students ingested pills and became ill during the school day. We transported the students to the hospital to receive medical care and immediately notified the Chicago Police Department, the CPS Office of Safety and Security, and the parents of the impacted students,” Bowen Principal Priscilla Horton stated in a letter to parents.
A Fire Department spokesperson said six students were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition.
According to published reports, the pills might have been anti-anxiety medication.