CHICAGO (CBS) — Soon recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed a plan that would ban sale in most of downtown Chicago and split the rest of the city into seven “cannabis zones.”
But now the city will host a series of community information sessions to gather the public’s input on those proposed regulations.
The meetings will take place at the following locations:
Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
Wednesday Oct. 9 at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.
Thursday, Oct. 10 at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.
All the meetings will take place at 6 p.m.
Recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020.