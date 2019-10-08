CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating a violent home invasion on Fullerton Parkway in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:10 p.m. in the building at 420 W. Fullerton Pkwy., just east of Clark Street.
Police said the 32-year-old woman was inside her apartment when she heard a knock on the door. When she answered her door, three men rushed into her apartment, police said.
Police said the men hit the woman several times in the head and pointed a gun at her.
The men went on to steal miscellaneous items from the apartment before running off, police said.
The woman was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
As of 10:20 p.m., no one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.