CHICAGO (CBS) — The search is on to find man who attacked a college student on a CTA bus with a cane.

Police said he used that cane to beat the student.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry found the victim and the person said what the attacker said makes the crime even more disturbing.

That college student was heading home from his evening classes at Daley College. He hopped on the CTA bus. But the ride ended with him in the ER.

Thousands depend on the CTA to get around daily. But when the number 67 bus pulled up to 71st and Western, one passenger needed an ambulance.

“I don’t plan on going back on a CTA bus,” said the man whose voice and identity has been disguised.

And for good reasons. He needed four staples to fix a gash in his head after the attack last Wednesday. The young man had scars to his shoulder.

It’s a crime, Chicago police said, that may be considered a hate crime because of what the man on the bus said before attacking the rider.

“He comes in and says the first racial slur ‘f****** immigrant.’ And after that, I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t want to provoke him,” said the student.

He said the slurs continued.

“I could hear him talking about talking about Mexicans this, Mexicans that. And then I felt the impact,” said the attacked man.

The impact of a cane coming down directly onto his head.

“The rest of the bus was stunned and went to other side of the bus,” he said.

CBS 2 has learned the same man wanted in the bus attack was spotted near 71st and Pulasksi. Home surveillance cameras caught him stealing items from backyards. He has the same cane allegedly used in this attack.

Police are working to find the suspect who could face more than just assault charges. When asked if he wanted the incident investigated as a hate crime, the victim said yes.

“Because he did this with the sole intentions because I am Mexican and I’m curious to know why he did it,” said the man.

The young man moved to Chicago a month ago. Despite the attack, he’s optimistic those in city will help find the wanted man.