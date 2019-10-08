CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people in Norwood Park are not happy about a preschool Chicago Public Schools is planning to build in the area.
A meeting is set for Tuesday night in the community where people say traffic is already congested. And now CPS wants to add at least 10 more classrooms for free preschool students, meaning more cars and congestion.
Longtime Norwood Park resident Diane Blaszczyk said a CPS meeting last month offered very few answers about the plan.
Community members said the proposal mentions putting up temporary classrooms in modulars units instead of an actual addition to the school.
The idea would also mean getting rid of green space used regularly for recreation.
Tuesday night residents like Blaszczyk plan to speak during a meeting with CPS representatives at Norwood Park Elementary.
She said she hopes to weigh in before the plan is set in stone, and they’re stuck with more traffic trouble.
“It’s hard just driving through this neighborhood when the school’s starting and when school’s letting out. It’s very congested here,” she said.
CBS 2 reached out to CPS but has not heard back.
Blaszczyk believes the meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., will be a full house based on the turnout at last month’s meeting.