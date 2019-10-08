ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — An undercover operation has nabbed two robbery suspects who had allegedly solicited people looking for a massage service in Rosemont.
Rosemont police said Kenny Scott, 25, and Jason Rhodes, 23, both of Chicago, were each charged with two counts of felony robbery in connection with an incident on Tuesday.
Rhodes was also charged with resisting arrests.
Police initially took a robbery report on Friday around 12:42 a.m. The victim had called a number looking for a massage service, and after getting a knock on their hotel room door, the victim opened the door and the suspects stormed in – taking $r400 and an iPhone, police said.
After information was obtained about the suspects, police launched an undercover operation later that evening to apprehend the suspects. Scott and Rhodes tried to pull a similar robbery on an undercover officer at another hotel and were arrested, police said.
Both Scott and Rhodes appeared at a bond hearing and were being held on $60,000 bail Tuesday night.
Their next court appearance is set for Thursday, Oct. 24.
Rosemont police warned that similar incidents are taking place against unsuspecting victims around the area.
“Incidents like this take place against unsuspecting victims all across the area. We urge people to be careful of unwarranted services,” the Rosemont Public Safety Department wrote. “Criminals are out there looking for easy targets whether it’s in the hotels or on the streets.”