CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra commuters can expect some upgrades next year. But that doesn’t mean they’ll paying more to ride the rails.
Metra released its 2020 budget.
It expects more than 2.5 billion dollars to come in over the next five years. That means there won’t be a fare hike next year and improvements can begin.
Metra wants to start buying new railcars and locomotives. It also want to start fixing up the ones they already have.
There are also plans to upgrade the accessibility of stations and parking lots.
Some of the money will also go to expanding the rail yard, and replacing old bridges.