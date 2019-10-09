9-Year-Old Charged With Murder In 5 Illinois Fire Deaths"It was a heavy decision," Minger said. "It's a tragedy, but at the end of the day, it's charging a very young person with one of the most serious crimes we have. But I just think it needs to be done at this point, for finality."

Metra Unveils Its New Budget And New Plans For UpgradesMetra wants to start buying new railcars and locomotives. It also want to start fixing up the ones they already have. There are also plans to upgrade the accessibility of stations and parking lots.

Juarez High School Staff Member Removed From School After Student Says Man Exposed HimselfA staff member at Juarez high school has been removed from the campus after "an allegation that one of our staff members engaged inappropriately with a student," the school's principal said in a letter to parents.

Concerns About Not Getting Pot Sales Rolling In Downtown ChicagoSome people passionately argued against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's idea to ban sales in the central business district. They're concerned it would limit accessibility for people with mobility challenges.