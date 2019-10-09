CHICAGO (CBS) — More fetal remains have been discovered in Illinois that are believed to be associated with a now-deceased abortion doctor in Indiana.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office announced that the latest remains were found on additional personal properties associated with Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend.
Last month, family members going through Klopfer’s belongings found the feral remains on land owned by the late doctor in Crete Township, Will County.
A total of 2,246 fetal remains were found on the property. They were taken back to Indiana last week.
Anyone who may have been seen Klopfer or had the procedure administered by him can contact a hotline setup by the Indiana State’s Attorney’s office at 317-234-6663. There’s also a website available from the agency for more information.