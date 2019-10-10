CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday night after being shot in the West Pullman neighborhood.
At 9:04 p.m., the boy was on the sidewalk in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue, when he was approached by a vehicle, police said. Someone in the vehicle fired shots, and the boy was hit once to the side of his body and once to his head, police said.
The boy was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
As of late Thursday, no one was in custody in the shooting. Area South detectives were investigating.