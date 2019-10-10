CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was found dead in the burning minivan in the Englewood community was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said Thursday.
The body of William Edward Spann Jr., 75, was found around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in a burning van on Parnell Avenue near 59th Street, authorities said at the time.
Spann’s body was found on the passenger side of the minivan.
On Thursday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined that Spann died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of his death was a homicide.
Further details were not immediately released.