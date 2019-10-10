



— More than a million spectators are expected to line Chicago streets on Sunday as more than 40,000 runners take part in the 42nd annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Street closures in the Grant Park area for the marathon began back on Monday with Balbo Drive between Columbus and Lake Shore drives. Several other roads in Grant Park have closed since – including Balbo Drive west to Michigan Avenue, Jackson Drive between Columns and Lake Shore drives, Columbus Drive between Roosevelt Road and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Columbus Drive between Ida B. Wells and Monroe drives will close at 4 a.m. Friday, and Columbus Drive will be closed to Randolph Drive at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Monroe Drive between Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive will close at noon on Saturday.

Click Here For A Marathon Course Map

During the race, the following roads will all close around 7 a.m.:

• Columbus Drive from the starting line to Grand Avenue; anticipated reopening 10 a.m.

• Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street; anticipated reopening 10 a.m.

• State Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard; anticipated reopening 10:30 a.m.

• Jackson Boulevard from State Street to LaSalle; anticipated reopening 10:30 a.m.

• LaSalle Street/Boulevard/Drive from Jackson Drive to Stockton Drive; anticipated reopening 11:30 a.m.

• Stockton Drive from the LaSalle Drive to Fullerton Drive; anticipated reopening 11:45 a.m.

• Fullerton Drive from Stockton Drive to Cannon Drive; anticipated reopening 11:45 a.m.

• Cannon Drive from Fullerton Drive to Sheridan Road; anticipated reopening 11:45 a.m.

• Sheridan Road from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue; anticipated reopening 11:45 a.m.

• Inner Lake Shore Drive from Belmont Avenue to West Sheridan Road; anticipated reopening noon.

• West Sheridan Road from Inner Lake Shore Drive to Broadway; anticipated reopening noon.

• Broadway from West Sheridan Road to Briar Place; anticipated reopening 12:15 p.m.

• Broadway from Briar Place Road to Diversey Parkway/Clark Street; anticipated reopening 12:30 p.m.

• Clark Street from Diversey Parkway/Broadway to Fullerton Parkway; anticipated reopening 12:30 p.m.

• Clark Street from Fullerton Parkway to Webster Avenue; anticipated reopening 12:45 p.m.

• Webster Avenue from Clark Street to Sedgwick Street; anticipated reopening 12:45 p.m.

• Sedgwick Street from Webster Avenue to North Avenue; anticipated reopening 1 p.m.

• North Avenue from Sedgwick Street to Wells Street; anticipated reopening 1 p.m.

• Wells Street from North Avenue to Walton Street; anticipated reopening 1 p.m.

• Wells Street from Walton Street to Wacker Drive; anticipated reopening 1:15 p.m.

• Wacker Drive from Wells Street to Franklin Street; anticipated reopening 1:15 p.m.

• Franklin Street from Wacker Drive to Monroe Street; anticipated reopening 1:30 p.m.

• Monroe Street from Franklin Street to Jefferson Street; anticipated reopening 1:30 p.m.

• Jefferson Street from Monroe Street to Adams Street; anticipated reopening 1:30 p.m.

• Adams Street from Jefferson Street to Damen Avenue; anticipated reopening 1:45 p.m.

• Damen Avenue from Adams Street to Jackson Boulevard; anticipated reopening 1:45 p.m.

• Jackson Boulevard from Damen Avenue to Halsted Street; anticipated reopening 2:15 p.m.

• Halsted Street from Jackson Boulevard to Taylor Street; anticipated reopening 2:30 p.m.

• Taylor Street from Halsted Street to Loomis Street; anticipated reopening 2:45 p.m.

• Loomis Street from Taylor Street to 18th Street; anticipated reopening 2:45 p.m.

• 18th Street from Loomis Street to Halsted Street; anticipated reopening 3 p.m.

• Halsted Street from 18th Street to Canalport Avenue; anticipated reopening 3:15 p.m.

• Canalport Avenue from Halsted Street to Cermak Road; anticipated reopening 3:15 p.m.

• Cermak Road from Canalport Avenue to Wentworth Avenue; anticipated reopening 3:30 p.m.

• Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Road to 33rd Street; anticipated reopening 3:45 p.m.

• 33rd Street from Wentworth Avenue to State Street; anticipated reopening 3:45 p.m.

• State Street from 33rd Street to 35th Street; anticipated reopening 4 p.m.

• 35th Street from State Street to Indiana Avenue; anticipated reopening 4 p.m.

• Indiana Avenue from 35th Street to 31st Street; anticipated reopening 4 p.m.

• 31st Street from Indiana Avenue to Michigan Avenue; anticipated reopening 4:15 p.m.

• Michigan Avenue from 31st Street to Roosevelt Road; anticipated reopening 4:30 p.m.

• Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive; anticipated reopening 6 p.m.

• Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to the finish line; anticipated reopening 6 p.m.