CHICAGO (CBS) — In just one week, Chicago Public Schools could be empty. Teachers are still working with the city to work out a last minute deal before they strike.
Teachers have said they need smaller classes sizes.
Thursday morning, CBS 2 spoke with CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson about that concern. She said they do have a proposal in place to address overcrowding in classrooms.
“In the last contract, we committed to doing that in our primary grades, K through 2,” Jackson said. “And now with this new offer, we have agreed to extend that, and it comes out to about $10 million in additional funding.”
On the other hand, students and teachers from across the city gathered at Simeon Career Academy Wednesday. There was also one counter-protester who showed up with a bright sign that read, “Take the deal.”
The city is offering the teachers a 16% raise over a five-year contract, but teachers propose a 15% raise over three years.
They also said it’s not just about money.
“How can I teach them the way that I need to teach them if the classes are overcrowded? Parents, we need your support. CTU cares about your children. Support them,” said first grade teacher Gloria Torres.
Teachers also want more nurses and librarians, and they want it written into a contract.
Jackson said it’s been addressed in a recent budget.