CHICAGO (CBS) — In a vicious cycle of gun violence in Chicago, Tyshawn Lee’s father has been convicted on gun charges.
Pierre Stokes was found guilty Wednesday of flashing a gun at a woman in 2014.
The next year Stokes was apparently part of a shooting that killed a rival gang member’s brother.
Just last week two members of that gang were convicted of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn out of revenge.
But after Tyshawn’s death prosecutors say Stokes went on a revenge spree of his own, shooting three people in 2016.
He’s now waiting to be tried on attempted murder charges.