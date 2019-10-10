  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a vicious cycle of gun violence in Chicago, Tyshawn Lee’s father has been convicted on gun charges.

Pierre Stokes was found guilty Wednesday of flashing a gun at a woman in 2014.

The next year Stokes was apparently part of a shooting that killed a rival gang member’s brother.

Just last week two members of that gang were convicted of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn out of revenge.

RELATED: Corey Morgan Found Guilty In Murder Of 9-Year-Old Tyshawn Lee | Dwright Boone-Doty Guilty In Slaying Of 9-Year-Old Tyshawn Lee

But after Tyshawn’s death prosecutors say Stokes went on a revenge spree of his own, shooting three people in 2016.

He’s now waiting to be tried on attempted murder charges.