(CBS) — Temperatures will plunge into the 40s on Friday as a cold front sweeps into Chicago.
Tonight, temps will continue to fall into the 30s and wind chills on Saturday morning will feel like the 20s.
There is a freeze warning overnight for the suburbs, including Belvidere, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Cary, DeKalb, Sycamore, Aurora, Elgin, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, and Plano.
No severe weather is expected, but we will most definitely see showers and storms off and on today. Accordign to reports from DuPage and Grundy County, an inch of rain fell by 9 a.m.–prompting a flood advisory for the area. By mid morning, temperatures were already noticably cooler than they were around daybreak.
The weekend will then be dry, but will be cold.
Highs this weekend will be in the 50s.