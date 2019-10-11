CHICAGO (CBS) — The former president of a Crystal Lake youth baseball league is accused of stealing $25,000 from the league’s funds over the course of two years, police say.
Joey Maurer, 44, was charged with Class 2 Felony theft after turning himself in to McHenry County Jail on Aug. 29.
Maurer, who formerly headed Crystal Lake Baseball, allegedly made unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases using the league’s funds between November 2014 and September 2016, according to Lake in the Hills Police.
Board members from the baseball league, which is located at 8601 Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills, alerted police when they noticed suspicious activity in the league’s bank account in January 2018.
Lake in the Hills Police conducted a lengthy investigation and a warrant was secured for Maurer’s arrest.
Maurer, of Crystal Lake, posted $5,000 bail. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 20.
Crystal Lake Baseball is a not-for-profit corporation that is funded by membership fees, fundraising, sponsorships and concession sales.