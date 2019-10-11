CHICAGO (CBS) — A village manager is accused of causing a severe hit-and-run Thursday evening.

The victim remains in the hospital. That manager could be charged with a felony.

The 48-year-old victim underwent surgery. Police said the incident remains under investigation. Prosecutors were scheduled to meet with police and charges could be filed at any moment.

The aftermath of the impact brought Chicago Ridge police to a stretch of Harlem Avenue. Investigators said at the time, the driver wasn’t spotted there.

On Friday, he also wasn’t seen at work inside the Oak Lawn Village Hall. Instead, the village manager was in police custody.

“He was distressed after hearing about it and he’s regretful about what happened,” said Chicago Ridge’s Police Chief Robert Pyznarski.

70-year-old Larry Deetjen, Oak Lawn’s Village Manager, hit a pedestrian and kept going.

Investigators said 48-year-old Mark Berkshire was struck by the village owned vehicle with right front damage.

CBS 2 reached out for additional comment at his listed address. The call box sound served as the only response. His listed number proving a similar result.

Police say the 70-year-old is cooperating with the investigation. That includes if he was impaired at the time.

“There’s no indication that he had been drinking and he submitted to a urine test and that we have to send to the lab to drugs but at this time we don’t suspect anything. Breathalyzer showed zero,” said Pyznarski.

The latest on the victim from police, he could have a broken femur and was in ICU in critical condition.

Charges are pending and could be filed at any moment.