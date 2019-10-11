CHICAGO (CBS) — Lester is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
The 10-year-old chihuahua loves to snooze. The sweet senior has won over all the volunteers and new dog friends at the shelter.
Lester is currently living in a suite with a couple of other dogs and would do well with a canine sibling in his new home.
If you’re looking for a sweet friend, then Lester is the guy for you.
Lester, along with many other adorable dogs and cats will be available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago adoption center in Lincoln Park.
PAWS Chicago has a new outreach center in the Englewood neighborhood. It’ll offer vet car, grooming and even a pet food pantry – all for free.
The new pet center is offering free cat vaccinations on Saturday. For more information, visit the PAWS Chicago website.