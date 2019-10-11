CHICAGO (CBS) — There is more security at the River Oaks Center Friday after two teens were shot in a drive-by shooting right outside Macy’s.

The mall is expected to open at its normal time of 10 a.m. but with increased police presence.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were both injured in that shooting.

Calumet City police say it happened around 6 Thursday evening.

Police tape covered much of the mall’s parking lot, and several evidence markers surrounded one particular car.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act of violence and isn’t tied to the mall in any way.

Still, the Center was placed on lockdown Thursday night, and many mall employees heard the shots and witnessed the aftermath.

“I’m doing make up for one of my clients, and all you hear is, ‘Pow pow pow,'” said Joy Watson, who works at Macy’s.

“All we heard was just a gunshot,” said mall employee Sheritta Glober. “And a few minutes later we saw a girl running, and it looks like she’s been hit in her leg. She was dripping blood.”

Both teens were in serious condition at local hospitals Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.