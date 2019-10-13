CHICAGO (CBS)– Former football player Tiki Barber and three contestants from The Bachelorette are among the 2019 Chicago Marathon runners for Saturday’s Race.
Tyler Cameron, a contestant on season fifteen of The Bachelorette, took to Twitter last month to announce his training for the Chicago Marathon.
20 miles down the hatch!! Two weeks until @ChiMarathon 🏃🏻♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/GohO4XfGVa
— Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 29, 2019
Also a contestant on the fifteenth season of The Bachelorette, Diggy Moreland will be competing in Sunday’s Race. He took to Twitter to share that he prefers the New York marathon gear to the Chicago marathon gear. Still, he is scheduled to run.
the @newbalance NY marathon gear is so much flyer than the Chicago Marathon gear.
I'm running the Chicago marathon next week… is it petty to ask someone to send me some NYC Marathon gear?? 😂 😂 😂
— Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) October 1, 2019
Chicagoan Dustin Kendrick, also known from the fifteenth season of The Bachelorette, will be running the marathon, in his hometown.
Former football running back Tiki Barber, who played for the New York Giants, is also among this year’s well-known runners.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in Grant Park.