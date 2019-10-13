CHICAGO (CBS) — The 3-year-old daughter of Miguel Cervantes, the star of the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” died this weekend after fighting epilepsy for nearly her whole life.

Miguel Cervantes’ wife, Kelly, posted a photo of their daughter Adelaide’s empty bed on Instagram while mourning her loss.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” Kelly Cervantes wrote. “Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Adelaide had suffered from epilepsy since infancy. She was diagnosed in 2015 when she was only 7 months old.

“In 2015, she was born in October and then at 7 months old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. At the same time, I was in the audition process for Hamilton,” Cervantes said in 2017. “We found out she was diagnosed with infantile spasms, which is a pretty terrible form of epilepsy. We moved to Chicago in the most amazing time of my life as an actor, but probably the most terrible time of my life as a father.”

Cervantes has dedicated time and efforts to helping promote epilepsy research.

The organization Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, or CURE, issued a statement Sunday night on Adelaide’s death:

“Our hearts are heavy tonight with the news of Adelaide Cervantes’ passing. In her short life, Adelaide did so much to bring attention to a disease we should be much closer to curing. No child should have to suffer this way. No parent should have to sit by helplessly and simply watch as epilepsy takes a devastating toll on their child. Kelly and Miguel have inspired all of us. They have brought light to our CURE family, despite their struggles, their pain, and this most devastating loss. Sweet Adelaide will be missed by so many, but her legacy will live on.”