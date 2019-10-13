CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who missed a connecting flight at O’Hare International Airport last week and has not been seen since.
Timothy McNeilly, 64, was last seen at the airport on Thursday, police said.
He missed a connecting flight at the airport and is not familiar with the city of Chicago, police said.
Police did not specify where McNeilly was from.
McNeilly is a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has green eyes and brown hair, and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.