  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:25 PMNFL Football
    6:30 PM60 Minutes
    7:30 PMGod Friended Me
    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Man, O'Hare airport, O'Hare International Airport, Timothy McNeilly

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who missed a connecting flight at O’Hare International Airport last week and has not been seen since.

Timothy McNeilly, 64, was last seen at the airport on Thursday, police said.

Timothy McNeilly

Timothy McNeilly, 64, was last seen at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He missed a connecting flight at the airport and is not familiar with the city of Chicago, police said.

Police did not specify where McNeilly was from.

McNeilly is a white male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He has green eyes and brown hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.