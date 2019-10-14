CHICAGO (CBS) — A male was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck Monday afternoon while crossing the street in the Hermosa neighborhood.
Police said the truck was heading south on the 2100 block of North Pulaski Road around 12:30 p.m., when it hit a male crossing the street in the crosswalk.
The victim, whose age was not available, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The truck driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.