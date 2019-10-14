CHICAGO (CBS) — The CBS 2 Morning Insiders learned of a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with broken bones – and left her family’s business reeling.

The woman, Leslie Carrera, shared her story with CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas, hoping to prevent future injuries.

The Carreras’ 21-year-old family business sells elotes, chips with cheese, ice cream, and other delights in Marquette Park. But the business recently took a hit in more ways than one.

“I have three fractures on my pelvis,” Carrera said. “I fractured my wrist and also I fractured my jaw. It makes me really upset.”

Lately, it’s been Carrera’s mother helping her. Usually, it’s Leslie who helps her 63-year-old mother push concession carts around the neighborhood.

Carrera was crossing Marquette Road a few weeks ago when a car turned off St. Louis Avenue and hit the family food cart – which then slammed into her.

“They were going really fast,” Carrera said. “It was almost going to yellow, so they just wanted to like speed up.”

The driver left Carrera and the dented cart behind, and drove off.

“It’s been a lot harder, because my sister has to stay home from work to help my mom,” Carrera said.

Now, the family says they are fed up with reckless drivers near Marquette Park. We hung out on the site of the hit-and-run for about half an hour and spotted not just speeders, but a biker blatantly blowing a red light.

A couple of blocks away, Carrera’s family served up tasty treats near 69th Place and St. Louis Avenue.

They say that is also a problem spot – and sure enough, we watched as car after car drove through a stop sign, sometimes with little kids nearby.

Now, Carrera wants the city and police to crack down on bad drivers in her neighborhood.

“So I think it would be helpful if we had more security around, or at least like a speeding camera – anything around this neighborhood,” Carrera said.

Carrera’s mother agrees. She is moved to tears when she talks about the hit-and-run.

In Spanish, she said she feels a little less safe, but it will not stop her from her work.

Her daughter is looking forward to the day she can help out again.

“It’s a slow recovery, but I’m getting there,” Carrera said.

Carrera said the hit-and-run driver was in a four-door sedan – either silver or white. It happened on Friday, Sept. 20 around 7:30 p.m.