CHICAGO (CBS) —A Southwest Airlines flight was evacuated Monday morning at Midway International Airport. The airline said the plane experienced a hydraulic problem after landing. It also appeared the plane blew the tires on at least one set of landing gear.
Southwest flight 4448 from Austin landed at Midway around 8:20 a.m., an airline spokesperson said. After landing and turning off the runway, the plane stopped short of the terminal due to a hydraulic issue, according to the airline.
The wheels on at least one set of landing gear had visibly deflated.
The 137 passengers and five crew members evacuated the plane using airstairs, the airline said. Buses took them to the terminal, and the plane was taken out of service.
“We place nothing higher than safety as we remove this aircraft from service pending a maintenance review. Our Employees at Midway will work with any connecting Customers whose onward travel is affected,” the airline stated in an email.
The Chicago Fire Department dispatched several ambulances as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.