



— An extra-alarm fire was raging Monday afternoon in an Uptown neighborhood condominium building.

The fire broke out at the four-story, 13-unit Oxford Glen condo building at 817 W. Gunnison St., according to the Fire Department.

The fire was raised to a 2-11 response, which automatically sends four engines, two trucks, one tower ladder, and other personnel to the scene.

2 11 817 GUNNISON 4 story apt building. High density building. pic.twitter.com/Ev17p9NNMn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2019

As of 5 p.m., fire crews were still working to get the blaze under control as thick smoke went on pouring from the building. It appeared that the fire started on the first floor and then moved swiftly to the top floor.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, residents reported hearing a fire alarm, stepping out into the hallways, and realizing they needed to grab anything they could quickly.

“I heard the fireman saying: ‘Get out! Get out!’ And I could smell a little bit of smoke – not a lot, but a little bit. And so I ran, I grabbed my wallet, my car keys, clean underwear, and out the door I went,” said second floor resident David Thomas.

“I got a phone call. So I went back to answer the phone, and when I got back, I saw, you know, I started hearing the smoke alarms, and I was so glad I got that phone call, because I was able to grab my dog and get out of the building,” said Phil Stucky, who also escaped.

Neighbors escape a 2 alarm fire at the Oxford Glenn condos on Gunnison and N. Marine Drive. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xpkfkCDhBi — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) October 14, 2019

As of 5 p.m., fire crews were still focusing on the top floor of the building. The roof appeared to have collapsed.

Fire officials said everyone got out of the building safely, and no one was injured.