AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — They are images you’ll see only on 2 — in what is normally a quiet neighborhood in Aurora, gunfire erupts on the front lawn and by a garage.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli talked to a stunned homeowner who couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The scene was the Hometown neighborhood in Aurora. That’s an elementary school on the other side of the soccer field. But that didn’t stop two young gunmen from opening fire on a rival up the street.

“This is an absolutely insane thing to experience,” said Tim Webb as he referred to a shooting that happened right outside his house last Thursday just before 6:00 in the evening.

“I look up on my security cameras right next to my house,” Webb said.

That shooter then ran around the corner and fired multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol. A woman in the background is so stunned by what’s happening, she drops her belongings before turning and running for her life. Webb understood.

“I was pretty shook up,” he said.

And it wasn’t just a single gunman. Webb watched in disbelief as another young man got out of the car and started shooting almost immediately without even leaving the alley.

A man standing in an adjacent garage quickly realized what’s happening and runs for cover inside as the shooter appears to fire almost indiscriminately.

Police said 10 to 15 shots were fired. A pick-up truck was struck but no people were hurt. The shooters then ran back into the car before speeding away in the valley. They are still on the loose at this hour.

But Webb believes it’s only a matter of time until they’re caught.

“These are really dumb kids. You see my cameras cameras over there, there’s cameras over there. There’s lots of cameras on us.”

Detectives have some strong leads, but they wouldn’t say if they know exactly who they’re looking for.

One thing that is clear is that neighbors in this particular neighborhood said they don’t recall anything like this ever happening here.