Bears Hope To Have Trubisky Return From Shoulder InjuryIf he is not ready, coach Matt Nagy says veteran Chase Daniel will make his second straight start.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Sam Darnold, Darrell Henderson, Auden Tate Top Pickup OptionsHalfway through the fantasy football season, it's time to take a few fliers on guys that could break out in the second half.

Bears Defensive Tackle Akiem Hicks Placed On Injured ReserveFor the second straight day Tuesday, the Bears put a key player on injured reserve.

College Sports Pay-For-Play May Be Coming To IllinoisWhat it basically would do is allow a student athlete to use their own image likeness to benefit financially, something they're not currently allowed to do under NCAA Rules.

Kane, Nylander Score As Blackhawks Top Edmonton Oilers For Season's First WinPatrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers Monday night for their first win of the season.

Bears Place Long On Injured Reserve, Deal With Other Injured Players"I've seen how dominant he was. I've seen him pick 350 pound guys up off the ground. That's really hard to do if you guys don't know, and he would do that consistently. So it just really sucks because I remember what he used to do."