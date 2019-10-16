CHICAGO (CBS) — Delays persisted on the CTA Red and Orange lines Wednesday night, following an unauthorized person and debris on the tracks on the respective lines.
An unauthorized person found their way onto the Red Line subway tracks at Harrison on Wednesday evening, the Chicago Transit Authority said.
Red Line service was halted near the scene, and then resumed with delays.
Orange Line trains were also running with residual delays and congestion after debris ended up on the tracks at 35th/Archer.
Earlier, trains had been suspended between Ashland and Kedzie and were only running in separate stretches from Kedzie to Midway and from Ashland to the Loop.
Further details about the incidents were not immediately available.