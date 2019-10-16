What Chicago Teachers Are Striking For, And How Their Pay Stacks Up To Teachers In Other CitiesEven before any offer from the mayor were to kick in, Chicago teachers on average already make more than those in the other largest cities in the country.

Red, Orange Lines Snagged By Delays, SuspensionsDelays persisted on the CTA Red and Orange lines Wednesday night, following an unauthorized person and debris on the tracks on the respective lines.

Children With Special Needs Will Have Limited Options During Teachers' StrikeSchool buildings will still be open for students even with classes canceled on Thursday for an imminent teachers’ strike, but not every child can go.

CTU Delegates Vote Unanimously For Strike; Mayor Says, 'I Hope This Work Stoppage Will End Soon'A teachers’ strike is going ahead in Chicago on Thursday, after Chicago Teachers Union delegates voted unanimously to go ahead with a walkout.