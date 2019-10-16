CHICAGO (CBS)– Rochelle Higgins, 80, has been reported missing from the Noble Square neighborhood and she may be in need of medical attention.
The woman is missing from 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave. According to police, she is wearing a brown jacket and pick pajamas.
Police said Higgins is blind in her left eye and may need medical attention. She does not have any identification on her.
Higgins likes walking around in the area of Ashland and Milwaukee by the CTA Blue Line, police said.
Anyone with infromation is asked to contact Area Central SVU at 312-743-8380.