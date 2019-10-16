WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — Pace on Wednesday will reveal the changes it plans to make next year to save money – which could include cutting several routes.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas dug a little deeper and discovered why many who want to speak up about the cuts might never get to do so in person.

Dwight Schwartz uses Pace Route 669 to get to the Western Springs Metra station every morning.

“It works great for myself,” he said.

But in 2020, he might need a new plan.

“This is my way of getting into the train station for work in the morning,” Schwartz said. “I’d have to go out and buy and a new car, pay insurance for that car, and also pay for parking.”

Route 669 is one of eight routes that Pace plans to eliminate next year. Other proposed cuts include Route 806 from Crystal Lake to Fox Lake, and Route 540 through Aurora.

Pace says the routes are underperforming and not enough people ride on them.

Andrew Creighton, who also rides every day in Western Springs, hopes Pace will reconsider.

“Since ’89 I’ve been riding it, and it’s a great convenience,” Creighton said.

Pace is holding 12 budget hearings between Oct. 21 and Oct. 30 at locations around the city and suburbs. Riders are welcome to show up and share their thoughts on the plans.

The only problem is that every meeting ends by 6 p.m.

“The people that ride the bus are still coming home at 4 to 6 o’clock,” Creighton said.

In the Illinois Open Meetings Act, way down in paragraph 42, it says public meetings should be held at times and places that are convenient. Pace says it is complaint with the law.

Meanwhile, the closest meeting to the Western Springs is about 9 miles away.

“I don’t have way of getting there,” Schwartz said. “I’ll probably have to just write an email response and leave a voicemail.”

Pace invites impacted riders to do that – submit their thoughts online or call.

“I always feel like something like this, the decision’s made ahead of time,” Schwartz said.

Pace said it will read all the comments and take them all into consideration before making final decisions.

Pace said it has had later meetings in the past in the city of Chicago and many of them were not well-attended. They said in the future, they will consider later meetings.

Pace also said none of the route closures are set in stone, and they have changed plans in the past based on public input.