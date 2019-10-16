(CBS) — If you are one of the thousands of Chicagoans who view broadcast television using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box on Friday to continue watching programming.
Why? Because stations are required to move digital frequency locations. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan.
If you are a cable or satellite subscriber you do not need to take action.
How to Rescan Your Antenna TV
Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.
Once your rescan is complete you will still find stations on the same channel number. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.