CHICAGO (CBS) — The New Orleans Saints are on a four game winning streak without Drew Brees. While the Bears are trying to start a winning streak, with their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hopefully coming back.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has more.
Mitchell Trubisky practiced for the second time in three weeks, moving well while wearing a harness on his non-throwing shoulder, and he took most of the first team reps in practice on Thursday.
“I thought that he’s feeling good. He had a good practice yesterday. I like where he’s at right now,” said head coach Matt Nagy.
The Saints lost their starting quarterback too. After future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees went down, they were hoping Teddy Bridgewater could just keep them afloat. He’s done more than that. Bridgewater has thrown over a 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in four straight wins.
“He’s a dual threat quarterback. He can scramble, he can run make all the throws. We, as the defense, have to put our best defense on the field,” said defensive lineman Nick Williams.
“Teddy has been in this division before, faced him first round pick. He can make all the throws, his legs still work very well. He hasn’t missed a beat,” added Haha Clinton-Dix.
Bridgewater has been solid not spectacular. The Bears would relish that kind of solid from Trubisky right now. We’ll see if they can jump start their 30th ranked offense Sunday.