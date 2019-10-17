CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a fun dress rehearsal for the regular season for the Bulls Thursday night as they took on the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
Zach Lavine had a big first half, scoring 19 of his 23 before the break.
It was also a good preseason showing for top pick Coby White. He had a game-high 29 points, including six of eight from the three-point range.
The Bulls rolled 111-93 over the Hawks, in their last game before their regular season opener next Wednesday in Charlotte.
Coach Jim Boylan liked the way his guys rode the hot hand.
“That’s what good teams do – they find the guy that’s got it rolling, they keep them rolling as long as they can, and then we pick each other up when maybe a group or a section of the game is struggling, so I’m happy for that, and the preseason’s over, and we’ll move on,” Boylan said.