CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer who shot and killed two people years ago could be fired Thursday.

In December 2015 Robert Rialmo and his partner answered a call on the West Side. When Quintonio LeGrier came down the stairs with a baseball bat, Rialmo opened fire, killing him.

Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo (picture courtesy Joel Brodsky)

Rialmo’s bullets also hit Bettie Jones, a neighbor who opened the door for the officers.

A Chicago police officer shot and killed Bettie Jones (left) and Quintonio LeGrier (right) while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 26, 2015. Police said LeGrier was combative, and officers opened fire, killing him, and accidentally killing Jones. (Family provided photos)

The Chicago Police Board has been debating whether to fire Rialmo.

The city says he acted recklessly and violated multiple department rules.

During a civil trial, it was found that Rialmo was justified in the shooting after he argued he feared for his life.