CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in broad daylight Thursday on busy Ashland Avenue in Lakeview, police said.
The shooting happened at 4:14 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Ashland Avenue, near Waveland Avenue, police said.
The 53-year-old man was in a vehicle himself when somebody pulled up in a white sport-utility vehicle and fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck once in the neck and was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
No one was in custody as of 4:45 p.m. Area North detectives were investigating.