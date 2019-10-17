CHICAGO (CBS)– Laurice Schneider, 63, has been reported missing, according to the Skokie Police Department.
According to police, Schneider was last seen leaving work in the 4700 block of Fold Road on Oct. 16 around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the missing woman is 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has short black hair and police said she is blind in her right eye.
Schneider was last seen wearing a black zipper coat, black leggings, blue and white shirt and black shoes.
Police said she does not have her phone with her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900, or call 9-1-1.