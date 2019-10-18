CHICAGO (CBS) — A U.S. postal worker was shot with a paintball gun Friday morning, while delivering mail in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.
Police said the 65-year-old postal worker was delivering mail near 76th and Springfield around 10:30 a.m., when he heard what sounded like a shooting, and noticed blue paint on his pants and a bruise on his right calf.
The victim told police he saw a small dark vehicle driving south on Springfield at the time.
Police did not have a description of the person who fired the paintball gun.
The postal worker declined medical treatment.
Area Central detectives were investigating.