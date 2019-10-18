AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Four people have been hospitalized following a high speed crash in Aurora late Thursday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Shortly after 10:20 p.m., Aurora police responded to a call of a theft at Walmart in the 2900 block of Kirk Road. While responding an officer saw a speeding vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
The officer tried to follow but lost sight of the vehicle. Two minutes later, officers were notified the suspect’s car slammed into a car with three people inside at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.
Two people were airlifted in “extremely critical condition” to a Chicago area hospital, police said. Another person is in serious condition at an Aurora hospital. The suspect was transported to an Aurora area hospital but was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital.
Aurora police do not believe the incident will affect rush hour traffic.