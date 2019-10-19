(CBS) — A man was killed after he went off-trail and fell at least 40 feet from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday morning.
The man, who was in his 30s, was part of a film crew and lost his footing, according to Illinois Conservation Police. He has not been identified. He was with a crew of six other people who had a permit to film.
The permit did not allow crew members to leave posted trails, police said.
The fall happened around 10 a.m. at Council Overhang, which is located on the eastern end of the popular park. The man fell from the top of the overhang to the floor below, police said.
A man attending a wedding in July died after a 30-foot fall from a bluff at the park. He had been in a restricted area, authorities said.